Bagnaia led nearly the entire race before Fabio Di Giannantonio overtook him with four laps remaining.

Bagnaia, who still took huge points out of title rival Jorge Martin despite losing the victory, was not fully happy although he did admit the championship position was a big bonus.

“Happy but not happy at 100%,” said the world champion. “I did what I was expecting from myself. Yesterday I was expecting this pace but I wasn’t able to do it.

“Today, everything went perfect and from the start I tried to push. I did my ideal race and it was nice to be back leading and pushing.

“It was a long time since I did my pace so I was very happy. Happy for the pace we showed but I’m not happy for the mistake that I already did in the past.

“In 2021 I did the same with Johann Zarco. I’m not happy about that because usually you learn from your mistakes.

“I was not expecting this type of sucking from the slipstream. Di Gia was fantastic all weekend and his pace was faster than mine.”

With Jorge Martin unable to achieve anything more than a P10 result, Bagnaia leads the championship by over 20 points with one round to go.

Speaking about his rival’s tough day, Bagnaia said: “Jorge had a very bad start and it put him in the back. But then I saw that he was struggling with his pace.

“I don’t know what happened but maybe the same thing happened as it did with me yesterday.

I didn’t hear [what happened to him]. “I was expecting him to be fourth but I didn’t know that he was tenth. I saw it on the big screen that he was struggling.”