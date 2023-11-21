Threatening to win in recent rounds following a brilliant run of form, Di Giannantonio did just that with a stunning performance at the Qatar MotoGP.

Di Giannantonio beat reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia to the win, and although he’s still in contention for the Mooney VR46 seat, that is now his only option.

Feeling as though he’s progressing right on time, Di Giannantonio believes it will be harsh on him if he loses out on a seat next season.

“I am speechless about this argument,” began Di Giannantonio. “I think I am doing everything on time. It’s just my second year in MotoGP.

“If you look at the other riders, we are in the best championship in the world, the highest level of motorbikes in the world.

“The guy who finished last today was a world champion, so the level is super high! It takes time to make things work out, finally we made it, but I think we’re completely on time.”

Di Giannantonio was in contention for the Repsol Honda seat before Luca Marini moved ahead of him in the pecking order.

Marini is now on the verge of signing a two-year deal which leave his current Mooney VR46 seat as the only one available.

Unimpressed about being without a ride given his run of form, Di Giannantonio added: “I think it's quite strange this situation, that a rider like me does not have a seat with one week to the end of the season, and some other riders already have it.

“In the end, it is what it is, and I just have to be focused and just try to enjoy every moment of my bike.”