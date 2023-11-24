Jorge Lorenzo recalls Valentino Rossi battle at Valencia title-decider

Jorge Lorenzo has compared this year’s battle between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin to his notorious scrap with Valentino Rossi in 2015.

Rossi twice entered a final round in Valencia with the title at stake but lost out to Nicky Hayden and, more infamously, to Lorenzo.

Lorenzo was at a seven-point deficit heading into the 2015 finale as he hunted a third championship.

“That race was probably the most important of my life. I knew I needed pole position and to win,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy. Marquez and Pedrosa on the Honda - a very short bike with high agility - in those corners at Valencia, were hard to beat.

“In the right moment, I did the best lap of my life in qualifying.

“In the race, I led - like I like it!

“A lot of tension. I knew I had to win. I knew Valentino would struggle in Valencia.

“Everything went as I planned.”

Rossi started from the back of the grid after the incident at the previous round in Sepang, where he was adjudged to have knocked Marquez down.

Rossi battled up to fourth in Valencia but could not finish in second, which would have delivered him the title, because he couldn’t get past Marquez or Pedrosa.

Rossi, to this day, insists Marquez aided Lorenzo.

This weekend’s decider between Bagnaia and Martin - an Italian championship leader, a Spaniard chasing him, both on the same bikes - has similarities.

Bagnaia’s 12-point advantage means he could mathematically retain the title in Saturday’s sprint.

“I don’t think it will finish in the sprint because Jorge is superior to Pecco in the sprint,” Lorenzo said.

“He needs to win both and expect that Pecco has very bad results in both races.

“His only chance is to do that.”