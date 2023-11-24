The broadcast will be midday until 3.45pm, showing the season-finale grand prix.

Every session of the entire weekend will also be live on TNT Sports, the regular home of MotoGP in the UK.

The Timeline: How Marc Marquez left Honda Video of The Timeline: How Marc Marquez left Honda

But the grand prix itself on Sunday will be available for free to a wider audience thanks to ITV’s involvement.

ITV, earlier this year, cancelled plans to broadcast the British MotoGP at Silverstone to instead focus on Sunday’s season-finale.

The championship is up for grabs on the final day between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.

And Marc Marquez will race for Honda for the final time before their illustrious alliance comes to an end, when he joins Ducati in 2024.