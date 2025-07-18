Luca Marini verdict on Honda renewal after Jorge Martin pledges Aprilia stay

Luca Marini has expressed his confidence in re-signing with HRC for the 2026 MotoGP season.

The Italian joined Honda in 2024 on a two-year contract that expires at the end of this season.

The speculation over his future was increased by the efforts made by Jorge Martin to try to exit his Aprilia contract at the end of this season.

Luca Marini to stay at Honda?

Martin, though, has now decided to stay at Aprilia, as confirmed in the pre-event press conference at Brno on Thursday (17 July) dedicated solely to the Spanish rider who returns to MotoGP in the Czech Republic this weekend after three months out through injury.

Marini, in a separate press conference to the one for Martin, indicated his confidence in renewing with Honda HRC for the 2026 season.

“In reality, we were always close,” Luca Marini told the pre-event press conference at the Czech MotoGP.

“We were just talking about details in this period but every time with Alberto [Puig] and all the Japanese management I have a really good relationship.

“We know from the beginning what would be the future for next season, so it’s just a matter of time but we are happy.”

Marini arrived in the Czech Republic this weekend off the back of his best MotoGP result as an HRC rider at last weekend’s German Grand Prix where he finished sixth.

The Italian is the second-placed Honda rider in the standings in 15th overall, behind Johann Zarco but ahead of Joan Mir and Somkiat Chantra.