How to watch the Valencia MotoGP postseason test: Live stream here

Marc Marquez will ride a Ducati for the first time at the postseason test in Valencia on November 28.

How fast Marquez can be, at the first attempt after quitting Honda, could define the 2024 season.

Franco Morbidelli will also ride a Ducati for the first time - he's joining Pramac from Yamaha.

Alex Rins will inherit the Yamaha.

Pedro Acosta will be in action on MotoGP machinery for the first time.

Tuesday's test is the first time that the MotoGP riders will wear their new colours and ride their new bikes.

How to watch Valencia MotoGP postseason test 2023 from anywhere

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Valencia MotoGP postseason test because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch Valencia MotoGP postseason test in the UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Valencia MotoGP postseason test in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

Valencia MotoGP postseason test start times (UK)

Tuesday November 28

Morning - 8.45am-12pm

Afternoon - 1pm-4.30pm

How to watch Valencia MotoGP postseason test in the UK

TNT Sports is showing the Valencia MotoGP postseason test in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Valencia MotoGP postseason test.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!