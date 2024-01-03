Luca Marini’s first assessment of Repsol Honda - and the first rival he targets

Marini won the chase to replace Marc Marquez, who has moved to Gresini Ducati, at Honda for the 2024 MotoGP season.

It is a high-profile move for Valentino Rossi’s brother who rode for VR46 last season, but will now step up to a factory position.

“It was a shock after Marc announced his change,” Marini said in his first words since joining Honda officially on January 1, 2024.

“Me, my group, my manager tried to find a way to approach this new project, to improve together, to build a better bike with better performance.

“To come back to win races, to win championships, this is our goal and our target.

“It will be a very satisfying moment…”

Marini explained why the Honda opportunity appealed: “First of all, it is the best in history. The numbers and statistics speak for themselves.

“It is a particular moment now, but I think we have the power to come back very soon.

“I will try to give all my energy to this project, and if we find the correct direction, we have the power to stay at the top for many years.”

Honda has struggled badly over the past few years, to the point where eight-time champion Marquez gave up on the team who he became synonymous with.

Marini’s analytical and data-driven skills are seen as the perfect accompaniment for a Honda team who are looking for rejuvenation this year.

He will team with Joan Mir, and Marini has immediately set his sights upon edging his new teammate.

“I want to start with an open mind,” Marini said. “We need to understand our speed and our potential after the first test.

“We need to find our balance, find a way to directly beat my opponents, my teammates with the same manufacturer and the same bike. This is the first goal.

“Also, I want to look forward and find a way to get a podium with this bike, and to get a victory.

“I know it will be tough. But we need to slowly look ahead.”

He explained his first day meeting HRC staff: “It was amazing. It passed in a fast way.

“We will have a lot of time in the winter, in the tests, in the season to speak with every member of the team.

“It is a dream to work with these people, and also with the Japanese, I have a good feeling, I love the culture. We can have a good energy.”

Marini’s move to Honda was poignant not only because his brother Rossi once represented the brand, but also because Marini himself wore Honda leathers as a young up-and-comer.

“Destiny? I don’t know,” he said about the picture of himself wearing Honda colours from many years ago.

“I don’t remember why I had these leathers.

“I remember I was happy to have these colours. Every year in MotoGP history these colours were incredible, so it’s a big pleasure to wear it now.”