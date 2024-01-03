Rumour swirls through MotoGP that Davide Brivio will return, but not with Honda…

He is a “possible successor” to Lin Jarvis at Yamaha, Gazzetta report.

Brivio famously was Yamaha’s team manager between 2004-2010.

2024 “could be the last year” for Jarvis as the managing director of the Japanese manufacturer, the report states.

Brivio’s “presence could be key” to luring Valentino Rossi’s VR46 MotoGP team across, to become a Yamaha satellite squad.

VR46 are tied to Ducati this year but are considering whether to stay or go.

Rossi’s personal history with Yamaha is legendary, and Brivio was the man behind it.

Brivio convinced Rossi to trade Honda for Yamaha in 2004, beginning the most iconic rider and team combination in MotoGP history.

Rossi’s arrival helped Yamaha out of the doldrums having failed to win a single race in the season prior - they find themselves in a similar situation today.

Brivio was heavily linked to the major rebuild at Honda, when he confirmed his exit from his role with the Alpine Formula 1 team recently.

That period with Alpine, which included a change in his job role, was ended a year ahead of schedule and it was anticipated that was to allow Brivio to return to the MotoGP paddock.

But no move to Honda has materialised and Yamaha could now be the ideal landing spot.

Brivio has also led Joan Mir to the MotoGP title in 2020 as the boss at Suzuki.