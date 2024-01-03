And who made this brutal comparison?

Alex Marquez issued these words, and he should know better than most.

Alex moved from LCR Honda to Gresini Ducati a year ago, and reinvigorated his stagnating career with the help of better machinery.

His esteemed brother Marc will follow him into the Gresini garage as his teammate this year in an attempt to add a ninth world championship to his CV.

“Going from Honda to Ducati is like leaving a children's bike to go to an adult bike,” Alex is quoted by DAZN.

“It is much more comfortable and allows you to be competitive from the start.

“It gives you a lot of security and better sensations.

“Marc [last year] has had more than 30 falls because he has gone above the limit of the bike.

"I have not influenced Marc at all to come to Ducati.

“He is very intelligent, he knows where he came from.

“If you see the Ducati riders, we have a different style and in the end we were all fast on the bike and that gives a lot of confidence.

"Marc asked me things, and I gave him my opinion as a brother.

“I have seen everything that has happened since 2020 and it has been hard for him.

“Feeling competitive and fighting for a title makes your self-confidence return.”

So, how can Marc compete in 2024 with the aid of a year-old Desmosedici?

"It's quite early, but I think Marc will be able to fight for the title,” Alex said.

“Valencia is a circuit that he is good at and he has been ahead.

“He could go fast with a tricycle!”

Alex had finished 14th, 16th and 17th in his first three years in the premier class with Honda.

He achieved a career-best ninth-placed finish in last year’s MotoGP season, his first with Gresini, which included sprint race wins at Silverstone and Sepang.

"I have rediscovered myself,” he said.

“At Honda the first year was good, but the last two at the LCR were very hard.

“When you enter a very negative dynamic you come to doubt yourself.

“I was lucky enough to go to a team in 2023 small, familiar like the Gresini with a very competitive motorcycle.

"2024 will be the year to reaffirm ourselves and position ourselves where we have been.

“We have had good results, but I have perhaps failed too much in temporary moments and I have had a slump in the middle of the season. “Reaching the end of the year fighting for a top 3 is something important regarding contracts.

"There are very competitive motorcycles, in 2024 the concessions arrive and it will be more equal.

“Dreaming of an official team is a door that is open, but now I am very good.

“Creating high expectations for myself would make me take steps back.

“Being in the top 5 and making constant podiums and starting the year as we have finished will give me a solid base.”