KTM on the role Jack Miller has had in their MotoGP evolution

Miller, who joined KTM after five MotoGP seasons with Ducati, started the season well before a slight dip in form.

The Australian regained his form in time for the final few races and could have won in Valencia had he not crashed from the lead.

But while Miller was winless in his first season with KTM, many positives were taken, both from his side and the team’s.

Speaking about the impact he had on KTM throughout 2023, Pit Beirer told MotoGP.com: “If the team was here [hand gesture], then Jack came in and lifted the whole team, I would say for all four riders.”

Team manager of the Red Bull KTM Team, Francesco Guidotti added to that, by saying: “His spirit and character helped us a lot in terms of the team. Not just in terms of results.”

Miller’s impact at KTM was noticeable very early on, and like many riders swapping machines for the first time in years, the change led to some very interesting comments during pre-season testing a little more than a year ago in Valencia.

“It’s better to say the feedback instead of the exact sentence,” said Guidotti about Miller.

Asked for his recollection of the first exit from pit lane on the RC16 and what his comments were, Miller said: “I’m assuming I would have sworn for sure. There would have been a swear word in there but what it was, I don’t know.”

Miller will be under pressure in 2024 to perform at a level that can hold off the likes of Pedro Acosta from trying to steal his factory seat.

Helping him achieve that will require one of the best bikes on the grid, something he believes is possible based on the feedback he has given KTM.

“The initial feeling was that there were many positive aspects of the bike but clearly some things he didn’t like,” said a KTM team member.

“After one day on the bike he said there is clearly a before and after but that we’re going in a way where there is potential to make something even better than where he came from.