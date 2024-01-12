Honda want a second test rider and 22 private tests to boost comeback plans

The Japanese manufacturer suffered another disastrous season in 2023, not only when it came to results but their rider line-up.

Marc Marquez, a six-time MotoGP champion with Repsol Honda, has departed for Ducati while their only race winner last season in Alex Rins also jumped ship to Yamaha.

Luca Marini and Johann Zarco are the riders that have come across from Ducati, but a quick fix does not appear to be in store, even though Marini looked good at the post-season test in Valencia.

As a result of their poor results, Honda, along with Yamaha will benefit from extra testing as part of the concession system.

Both manufacturers will also be allowed to develop their engine while the other three brands' development will be frozen.

Honda wants to take full advantage of this opportunity by conducting 22 private tests, Motorsport.com report.

Honda, who currently has Stefan Bradl leading their test program, also wants to employ a second full-time MotoGP test rider in order to carry out such demands.

Bradl is a regular when it comes to wildcard appearances and the German could be set for up to five race weekends, alongside his testing duties.

Thus signing a second test rider will be of great importance to Honda, as Joan Mir and Marini, both of whom are eligible to take part in as many tests as they want, will be unable to do so due to their racing commitment.

Zarco and Takaaki Nakagami could also test for Honda but Motorsport.com are reporting that there are no plans for them to take on added testing, as of now.