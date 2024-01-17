KTM option lurks in the background as VR46 consider their big decision

Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team are in the final year of the contract as a Ducati satellite team, although an option exists to stay for another two years.

But Yamaha are actively seeking a new satellite team and have obvious links to Rossi himself - his own legendary days were with the Japanese manufacturer, and he currently represents them as a Brand Ambassador.

Intriguing though, KTM are also on the table as an option. The Austrian brand want to ambitiously increase their own quantity of bikes on the 2025 grid.

“The most important thing is that we have a two-year option in our favour,” VR46 boss Salucci told GPOne.

“So if, absurdly, we decided tomorrow we would also be in 2025 and 2026 with Ducati.

“I’ve spoken to everyone, I’m not ashamed to say it, with Ducati, with KTM, with Yamaha.

“Now it’s a bit early what we’ll do, even if I’m of the opinion that not to take this decision too far.

“It’s an important discussion that affects the year itself and I’d like to understand what we want to do after the first races, in order to give an answer.

“Perhaps in Yamaha and KTM we would be more part of the project than we are in Ducati.

“But I get along very well with Gigi Dall’Igna and Claudio Domenicali.

“From the outside, we and Gresini are second to Pramac, but everything I asked for was given to me.

“I know my limits but sometimes I have even more.

“In recent days I have spoken to Dall’Igna. We want to continue to improve together, but I don’t want to say false things, you never know what will happen and at the moment I am negotiating with everyone.”

VR46 lost Luca Marini to Repsol Honda this season, and have replaced him with Fabio di Giannantonio.

Marco Bezzecchi, who won the team their first premier class race last season, chose to continue in their colours rather than move to a better bike at Pramac.

Rossi’s team will be known as Pertamina Enduro VR46 MotoGP Team, after the Indonesian oil company replaced Mooney as the title sponsor.