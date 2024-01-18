Binder was one of the riders who spoke very highly about the addition of sprint races for the first time in MotoGP history last season, but even so, it hasn’t stopped the South African from acknowledging the added demands.

Binder was a two-time race winner in 2023, both of which came in the new sprint format, and despite the races being only half distance of a grand prix, the KTM rider felt as though they were more strenuous.

Speaking to Speedweek, Binder said: “It's strange because last year I often felt like the sprint race was more physically demanding. Because in the main race you have to pay attention to tyre wear and these things, but in the sprint you have to be in attack mode from the first lap.

“It feels like a ten or twelve lap qualifying session. And honestly, I prefer the sprint because I enjoy pushing the limit more than trying to get to the end with the tyres.”

Many riders voiced their concerns at how sprint races made the intensity of the calendar too much, however, Binder was not one of them as he claimed to have a ‘different attitude’.

Binder added: “There are many [races]. But I have a different attitude than other guys because I can't go home every week. I'm basically in Europe from January to December.

“For me, it's all about racing, performing well and doing my job. I enjoy racing. That's all I want to do.

“I mean… Sure it's starting to seem like a lot. It's been many consecutive weeks that we've been traveling.

“With two races per weekend, every rider takes on great effort and a lot of risk. Yes, it really takes its toll, but at the end of the day it's what I enjoy.”

There are set to be 44 races in 2024, as the Kazakhstan grand prix is finally meant to debut, but that number could go as high as 46 in 2025 as Hungary could be joining the calendar in just over a year’s time.