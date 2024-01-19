Explained: Valentino Rossi introduces the VR46 Agency

The nine-time world champion has always taken a hands-on approach with his MotoGP team, and that will continue going forward.

But that same commitment has now been shown with the recent VR46 Agency which deals with the search for sponsors and commercial partners, while also focusing on marketing consultancy in sport and market analysis.

The VR46 Agency is partnered with Rossi’s VR46 Rider Academy, which has produced many great riders in the premier class, including two-time reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

The majority of Rossi’s VR46 Academy contingent compete in the MotoGP world championship, as Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi are also part of the system.

The VR46 Agency, which was implemented in the recent months, has already been responsible for the arrival of title-sponsor Pertamina Enduro to Rossi’s MotoGP team.

Leading the way as manager of the company is Gianluca Falcioni, who already works with Rossi’s VR46 Academy and looks after the interests of Bagnaia.