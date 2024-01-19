Acosta became the 2021 Moto3 world champion as a rookie, and has not disappointed since.

But even me saying the words ‘has not disappointed’, indicates that we think of the young Spaniard in a different way to other riders.

Still just a teenager, Acosta is already a Moto3 and Moto2 world champion, and now a MotoGP rider with GASGAS Tech 3 KTM.

Speaking to DAZN in his own ‘Pedro Acosta: A must-win’ documentary, the KTM rider said this about his journey that started in 2021 and how pressure was immediately placed on his shoulders.

"I entered the World Championship, and after seven races, I was already being called the World Champion,” admitted Acosta. “It was the name I had to earn. And a kid who arrives, gets on an official KTM bike with Red Bull behind him, isn't here just to learn.

“In the end, they put you there to win. Not to do what I did, but to win. I missed out on many simple things, like enjoying being with a small team that gradually brings you up, and you achieve your first podium.

“I lost the path of coming from the bottom. Suddenly, I appeared in the championship. And from there, I couldn't step down.

“I missed racing a normal season in Moto3. I missed enjoying the team's people. I missed going to see things during a Grand Prix. But it's true that if tomorrow they asked me if I would make the same decision, I would say yes.

“I don't know the world championship any other way. If I hadn't won the title that year, I think everyone would have been disappointed. My career wouldn't be where it is now."

Although Acosta had to wait until his second season to become Moto2 world champion, the 19-year-old got stronger as the 2022 campaign went on and began showing his stunning talent.

Acosta ended the season with three wins, but that wasn’t enough from a personal perspective, and he instead claimed that the feeling of not winning was too much and even brought him to tears.

Acosta began by saying: "In 2021, I started very well; it was a very good year. And generally, there weren't many ups and downs. In 2022, I wanted to be world champion again. I didn't go to races for anything else. I went confidently to do it, but it didn't start as I wanted. Situations happened that maybe made me question if it was possible."

"I cried a lot during that time. I didn't understand anything. I didn't understand what was happening in my life, I didn't understand what was happening in the championship, I didn't understand anything.

“If I'm here, it's to be well and enjoy. Of course, there will be better and worse moments, but I think no one can have the words in their mouth, it's not what it used to be, or that the star that seemed to be, in the end, is a failure.

“When you're inside the world championship, you realize that from the first rider to the last, they are very fast.

“And people can't imagine how fast the last one goes. It's not worth being upset for anyone."