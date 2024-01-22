As usual, Ducati prioritised engine development during the single day of post-season testing at Valencia in November, since it is mandatory to fix the design before the start of the world championship.

“After such a special championship like the one in 2023, it is always very difficult to do tests. So we focused on details and especially the engine, because the engine is that part of the bike that will be sealed for the whole season,” Ducati Corse general manager Dall’Igna explained during Tuesday’s team launch.

“You cannot modify the engine, so the handling of the engine has to be good, the power output has to be good and reliability has to be perfect.

“Pecco was very happy about it. In the past years it was kind of difficult to increase the engine performance. But this year I think we have taken a step forward, a very important one from the point of view of the engine.

“And Pecco realised it. Very, very clearly.

“At the same time, the handling of the engine is still the same as the previous version and this shouldn't be taken for granted. So at the end of the test Pecco was extremely happy about the new bike and engine.”

Nonetheless, the upcoming Sepang tests will be even more significant.

With only a month until the start of the new season, the bikes seen on track in Malaysia will effectively be those used to start the world championship campaign in Qatar on March 8-10.

Despite Bagnaia’s positive Valencia feedback, and Ducati’s dominance of last year’s championship (17 GP wins out of 20), Dall’Igna admits to feeling ‘high tension’ as each factory rolls out the full version of its new machines.

“We live the first testing sessions with high tension, a lot of adrenaline and anxiety, because on the first day you hear the roar of the bikes altogether," Dall’Igna said.

“You know what we did, you know to which extent we developed our bikes, but you never know what your competitors are doing at their homes.

“We are extremely happy about what we did… But in Sepang, our riders will have to judge our work to the engine, chassis and [full 2024] bike.”

New aero 'extremely different'

Dall’Igna also teased that Ducati has some new, yet-to-be-seen, aero that will be "extremely different from the ones we have used so far".

Ducati will again support eight MotoGP riders, with Enea Bastianini remaining alongside Bagnaia and Marc Marquez joining Gresini from Repsol Honda.

The Official Sepang test takes place from February 6-8, preceded by a Shakedown test, for which Honda and Yamaha race riders will also be eligible as part of their new perks under the revised concession rules.

Ducati, by contrast, starts the year with fewer tyres for private testing and no wild-cards.