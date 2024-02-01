Why holeshot devices could escape MotoGP’s ride-height ban

Nothing has been officially announced regarding the next set of MotoGP technical regulations, from 2027.

But, as indicated by KTM’s Pit Beirer earlier this week, there now seems to be agreement on the main areas of change.

“Reducing engine capacity, getting rid of ride-height devices, limiting the aerodynamic size of the package, the wings and stuff, they are all the right decisions for sure,” Beirer said.

However, while ‘repeatable’ ride-height devices look set to disappear by 2027, Crash.net understands that ‘single-use’ holeshot devices, which lower the front and rear of the bike only for the race start, could continue.

That’s because riders believe the lowered bikes are also more stable off the line, resulting in fewer cases of a bike swerving erratically away from the grid.

The safety counterargument is that riders must then brake hard at Turn 1 to ensure they release the holeshot device, which can then catch out riders behind.

However, the need for such hard braking also means riders are less likely to try and swerve in the braking zone…