Rivola: ‘Nice if a new manufacturer joined MotoGP, I see BMW quite fast with Razgatlioglu…’

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola hopes that MotoGP’s revised 2027 technical rules will not only improve the on-track action but help attract a new manufacturer.

MotoGP has been reduced to five official constructors - Ducati, KTM, Aprilia, Yamaha and Honda - since the shock exit of Suzuki at the end of 2022.

Rule changes proposed for the next contract cycle are likely to see the removal of ride-height devices, greater restrictions on aerodynamics and a smaller engine capacity.

“Still we are discussing within the MSMA [manufacturers’ association]. But it looks like the bikes will be much slower. I think now they are quite fast, so it's not bad news,” Rivola said.

“I want to see less aero, less devices and give a bit more back to the rider, so the rider [can be] in charge more than the bike.”

Even though aero is one of Aprilia’s strengths?

“If it's for the benefit of the show and for the sport, yes [reduce it],” Rivola said.

“At the end, we can stay in this business if we generate interest.

“So if now the races have become maybe less exciting because of the aero and the devices, then reduce everything.

“By the way, I think this year the races will be quite exciting! According to what I'm seeing [in testing].”

Aleix Espargaro, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February

While the future rule amendments are mainly aimed at cutting performance and improving the spectacle, might simplifying some of the extreme technology also help attract a new constructor to MotoGP?

“I hope so. I see BMW quite fast in testing in Superbike with Razgatlioglu. So it would be nice,” Rivola smiled, hinting that the German factory could use its S1000RR project as the starting point for a grand prix machine.

“To be honest, with all respect, we need more constructors than [another] satellite team… For the benefit of the sport, to make it bigger.

“I don't know if Kawasaki or Suzuki wants to come back, but it would be nice to have a [new] manufacturer on board for sure.”

Turkish star Razgatlioglu was previously linked with MotoGP but found Yamaha's M1 didn't suit his style during some private tests last season.

The former world champion then seemed to close the door on MotoGP by signing for BMW, a company without a premier-class project.