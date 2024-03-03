Fermin Aldeguer and Pramac Ducati respond to rumour of '25 link-up

Gino Borsoi says Prima Pramac Ducati are committed to their 2024 line-up amidst growing talk that Fermin Aldeguer could join the team in 2025.

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Jerez test, 29 February
Outside of Pedro Acosta, Fermin Aldeguer is one of the biggest talents to come through Moto2 in recent seasons.

Only 18 years of age, Aldeguer is said to have already agreed a deal to join Ducati next season.

With no rider confirmed at the Prima Pramac team beyond 2024, Aldeguer’s name has come up as a very realistic option for one of those seats.

But Borsoi was in no mood to shed any light on whether Aldeguer would be joining the team in 2025, during the team’s official bike launch.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Borsoi said: “I just want to comment on 2024. This is my target and I want to talk about my riders. They [Jorge Martin] and [Franco Morbidelli] are our riders and we are focused on the races.

“We are focused on trying to bring home the team’s title which we know will not be easy but we have another chance. That’s it.

“About the future, we will talk about it later on.”

Aldeguer is expected to fight for the 2024 Moto2 title, and if he wins it the Spaniard will be a shoe-in to join MotoGP.

But that already appears to be the case as Ducati have been on his heels dating back to last season. 

It was reported in January that Aldeguer had travelled to Ducati headquarters in Bologna, to sign a 2025 contract.

Motorsport.com have since claimed that Aldeguer signed a deal to join Pramac.

But like Borsoi, Aldeguer was given nothing away during a pre-season interview with MotoGP.com.

Aldeguer said: “Now, it is too early to talk about MotoGP. But this is the target.

“Fighting in Moto2 for the championship [is the goal], and if we win, going to MotoGP as a champion.

