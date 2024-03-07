Raul Fernandez: ‘In MotoGP you can win or lose many places off the line’

Raul Fernandez says getting the starts right will be critical at the Qatar MotoGP this weekend.

Raul Fernandez, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Raul Fernandez, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February

In his third year as MotoGP rider, Raul Fernandez was very impressive at the recent two-day Qatar MotoGP test, and is hoping for similar performance at the season-opener.

Consistently inside the top six, Fernandez produced sizzling lap times despite not being fully fit. 

And the Spaniard, who admits the Lusail circuit is one that favours the characteristics of the Aprilia, will look to turn that potential inot results.

But to do so, Fernandez is keen to practice his starts which could be key to his results, depending on where he qualifies.

“Honestly, I’m really happy to start here in Qatar,” began Fernandez. “Our bike works very well at this track.

“The first thing on our to do list is trying to improve our start. Especially here in Qatar, I have the feeling that we have the base, which is important, but we also need to be ready for the launch off the line.

“In MotoGP you can win or lose many places there, so we need to be good. I’m very excited for this first round!”

Miguel Oliveira ‘optimistic’ ahead of Qatar

While his pre-season was arguably the least impressive on any Aprilia rider, Oliveira is aiming to produce his best form come this weekend.

With his sights on a top ten, Oliveira added: “I am optimistic about the first race. After ending the last part of the test on a positive note I believe we can build a very solid weekend.

“I don’t want to set any particular goal but I’m convinced that a position inside the top 10 is in our reach.

“I’m just looking forward to starting the first race and see what we can do.”

