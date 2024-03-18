How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2024 Portuguese MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March

This is how to watch the Portuguese MotoGP on March 22-24, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Portuguese MotoGP start times below.

Francesco Bagnaia won the season-opening Qatar MotoGP and will have rivals gunning for him in Portimao, at the second round of the 2024 season.

Pramac's Jorge Martin must solve his chattering issue with the GP24 to continue taking the fight to Bagnaia, although he did win the Qatar sprint.

Marc Marquez is still getting to grips with his GP23 but the hype around his true potential is steadily building.

Pedro Acosta stole the show on his premier class debut in Qatar until tyre wear ruined his race. How will the brilliant teenager fare second time around?

HOW TO WATCH PORTUGUESE MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Portuguese MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Portuguese MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH PORTUGUESE MOTOGP 2024 FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2024 PORTUGUESE MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Portuguese MotoGP in the UK. Simply choose a Monthly Pass instead to get access to all of TNT Sports contract-free. Their streaming service is discovery+.

Note: You will need a UK credit/debit card to subscribe to TNT Sports. If you don’t have one, use the NBC stream.

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S CHANNEL 5

Price: Free

British broadcaster Channel 5 offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

PORTUGUESE MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday March 22
10.45am - Free Practice 1
3pm - Practice

Saturday March 23
10.10am - Free Practice 2
10.50am - Qualifying
3pm - sprint race

Sunday March 24
2pm - Portuguese MotoGP

HOW TO WATCH 2024 PORTUGUESE MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Portuguese MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
11 mins ago
How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
MotoGP
News
16 mins ago
Portuguese MotoGP to be broadcast on free-to-air TV
Miguel Oliveira
Miguel Oliveira
NASCAR
News
58 mins ago
Martin Truex Jr ‘gave it a hell of an effort’ to finish runner-up at Bristol Motor Speedway
Martin Truex Jr
Martin Truex Jr
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘Trapped in vicious circle of downforce and bouncing’ - Mercedes woes explained
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Denny Hamlin praises his 'great car and great team' after wild Food City 500
Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff digs at Christian Horner with ‘trap’ remark amid Red Bull dominance
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
WSBK
News
2 hours ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu close to Ducati: ‘I was very close, I feel good with the grip’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Jerez WorldSBK test, 25 January
NASCAR
Results
3 hours ago
Food City 500: 2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings
Ryan Blaney
Ryan Blaney
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Jonathan Rea on wanting to please Yamaha top brass: ‘You feel a bit like a dog’
Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea