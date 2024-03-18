How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP: Live stream here

This is how to watch the Portuguese MotoGP on March 22-24, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Portuguese MotoGP start times below.

Francesco Bagnaia won the season-opening Qatar MotoGP and will have rivals gunning for him in Portimao, at the second round of the 2024 season.

Pramac's Jorge Martin must solve his chattering issue with the GP24 to continue taking the fight to Bagnaia, although he did win the Qatar sprint.

Marc Marquez is still getting to grips with his GP23 but the hype around his true potential is steadily building.

Pedro Acosta stole the show on his premier class debut in Qatar until tyre wear ruined his race. How will the brilliant teenager fare second time around?

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Portuguese MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Portuguese MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Portuguese MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

