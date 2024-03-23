Brad Binder bullish despite two crashes: “Zero grip, tyre was basically wood!”

KTM's Brad Binder reacts to twice crashing on Saturday at the Portuguese MotoGP

Brad Binder, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Brad Binder, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Brad Binder remains bullishly confident about the Portuguese MotoGP despite crashing in qualifying and in the sprint race.

The KTM rider’s first fall on Saturday meant he was restricted to lining up 10th on the starting grid, where he will resume on Sunday too.

But Binder then also tumbled out of the sprint race in Portimao.

He reacted: “Today was a tricky one!

“I didn’t feel too bad this morning, everything was okay.

“Unfortunately in Q2 I ended up crashing on the first flying lap.

“I ran back to the pits and got onto my spare bike.

“The second tyre I used had zero performance, no grip. So that was my qualifying pretty much done.

“I started 10th, it’s always tricky starting further back.

“I got a good start, got boxed in, couldn’t get through the guys.

“I struggled a little in the faster corners to keep the bike turning.

“I made a little mistake. I ran a little wide, ended up braking the same as I always would.

“I had the front wheel not quite on the line. When I hit the bump, it locked up.

“Little crash, nothing serious.

“Better on a Saturday than on a Sunday.”

Binder doesn’t have any concerns about his KTM despite a bad Saturday.

“It’s a track that I’ve struggled at in the past,” he said.

“But we’ve been fast, been okay. Not difficult to put competitive times together.

“But we got unlucky. The wheels fell off after I crashed. Then I messed up again in the race.

“Unfortunately that’s racing.”

Notably his KTM teammate Jack Miller was fifth in the sprint, a sign of what might have been for Binder, who is widely considered the top non-Ducati title contender this season.

“I really believed, if we got going, it would’ve been a different story,” he said.

“I have the pace to have gone at the boys. At least given it a good go.

“But I never put it together. I crashed on the third lap.

“It just wasn’t our day. I made my own mistakes. Time to write it off.”

Yet Binder insists a Sunday turnaround is on the cards.

“Tomorrow will be good for us,” he insisted.

“The medium - most people will run that because the softs won’t get to the end.

“It’ll be better for us.

“My problems in the race today were pushing the front.

“We made some changes because I had absolutely zero grip with tyre that was basically wood!”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
15 mins ago
Marc Marquez overtake “borderline dirty” | “Jorge Martin won’t be happy”
Marc Marquez, Tissot Sprint Race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, Tissot Sprint Race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
MotoGP
News
37 mins ago
Brad Binder bullish despite two crashes: “Zero grip, tyre was basically wood!”
Brad Binder, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Brad Binder, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
MotoGP
News
47 mins ago
Fabio Quartararo calls his shot with tyre plans ahead of Portuguese MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
54 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ex-physio Angela Cullen returns with new role revealed
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG F1 Physiotherapist. Formula 1 World
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Angela Cullen (NZL) Mercedes AMG…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Jonathan Rea DNF in Catalunya Race 1 after “error on the grid”
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Jonathan Rea, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Marc Marquez details unusual and costly “big mistake” in Portimao
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Luca Marini reveals ‘test’ plan after Honda’s grim Portimao sprint
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Jorge Martin reacts to Marc Marquez pass and Maverick Vinales’ pace in Portimao
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Maverick Vinales, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, Tissot sprint race,…
MotoGP
Results
1 hour ago
Starting grid for the Portuguese MotoGP: How the race will begin
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March