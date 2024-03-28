Pedro Acosta unseen podium celebration: ‘Shall we remove the L’

Pedro Acosta called his pace ‘f****** amazing’ after claiming his maiden MotoGP podium in Portimao, as celebrations were in full flow at parc ferme.

Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March

Pedro Acosta secured his first MotoGP podium at Portimao last Sunday, after getting the better of superstar riders such as Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.

Acosta started the race by dropping the likes of factory Red Bull KTM duo Brad Binder and Jack Miller, before making swift progress past Marquez. 

Bagnaia was harder to pass aboard the factory Ducati as Acosta nearly crashed his RC16 twice when trying to go through at turn one.

But with five laps to go Acosta finally sealed the position at turn three, before a last-lap highside for Maverick Vinales gifted the rookie a podium in just his second weekend in the premier class.

When Acosta returned to pit lane it began a wild celebration between himself and his team, starting with his mechanic who joked about removing Acosta’s ‘learner plates’.

Acosta’s mechanic: “Shall we remove the L?

To which Acosta responded: “That was f****** amazing. The pace at the end was good.

Team Principal of GASGAS Tech 3 KTM, Herve Poncharal then added: “Your face looks perfect.

“Now it wasn’t the tyre [laughs],” said Acosta. “Everyone gets a bonus today.

“I got a better start than yesterday but at turn one [Marc] Marquez touched me. I finished a bit behind, but better than yesterday because yesterday I had a bad start.

Making their way to the podium, Enea Bastianini said to Acosta: “You had a strong rhythm.

Acosta: “It was good, yes. In the end, I kept getting the green light to keep improving.”

So far everything Acosta has touched has turned into gold during pre-season testing and the opening couple of rounds.

The young Spaniard appears destined for success in MotoGP, and his overtakes on the likes of Bagnaia and Marquez proved that.

Discussing his battle with Bagnaia during his media debrief, Acosta admitted it was hard to overtake the reigning world champion: “I don’t know. At the beginning I was too busy.

“I was too occupied by getting behind Pecco.

“Especially at turn one because the guy has really long legs and uses them so he’s more stable.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
10 mins ago
Lando Norris urged to show “more fight” and “viscousness” to end F1 win wait
3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Sam Lowes: Race 2 ‘disappointing, a bit of a baptism of fire for me’
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Sam Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
Feature
1 hour ago
Marquez: Acosta to achieve MotoGP victories ‘this year’, ‘let's see if he can fight for the championship”
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 7 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
‘Horribly exposed’ George Russell was ‘incredibly vulnerable’ in late crash
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz tipped to form all-Spanish Aston Martin F1 line-up for 2025
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Latest News

WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Alex Lowes ‘happy’ after damage limitation at a circuit that’s ‘not the easiest for us’
Alex Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race 2, 24 March
Alex Lowes, Catalunya WorldSBK, Race 2, 24 March
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Pedro Acosta unseen podium celebration: ‘Shall we remove the L’
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Pedro Acosta, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Mercedes’ alarming confession about the W15’s biggest weakness
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Mercedes still in the dark over Lewis Hamilton’s engine after “catastrophic loss”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3…