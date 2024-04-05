Valentino Rossi and VR46 riders reveal lap times - but there’s one problem…

Dave Grohl was quicker than Lenny Kravitz by half a second...

Valentino Rossi
Dave Grohl was quicker than Lenny Kravitz by half a second in a training session at Mugello, according to VR46 riders.

Valentino Rossi and co have spent the three-week break from MotoGP practising in Italy, and offered a cheeky hint at their lap times.

The big problem? The true identities of the MotoGP riders were masked by fake names belonging to famous rock stars.

Francesco Bagnaia
“Great to see what incredible artists were on track today,” teased Francesco Bagnaia on social media.

It is not the first time that the VR46 Academy clan have hidden behind fake identities when sharing lap times.

Previously, they have pretended to be their favourite Formula 1 drivers.

This time, Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, the Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Lenny Kravitz and Bob Marley were supposedly in action.

Although we don’t know which lap time belongs to which rider, we do know who was in attendance at Mugello.

Rossi, Bagnaia, Luca Marini, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli were on track.

Days earlier, the same group trained on minibikes at San Mauro.

MotoGP returns next weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.

Ducati’s Bagnaia will eagerly want to rid himself of his last race, when he crashed out after clashing with Marc Marquez.

Honda’s Marini, VR46’s Bezzecchi and Pramac’s Morbidelli are also yet to show their best form after two rounds of the 2024 season.

