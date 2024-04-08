Pedro Acosta ‘will have to work hard’ to achieve a good result in COTA

One of the standout performers in Qatar and Portimao, Pedro Acosta heads to COTA looking to build on his maiden MotoGP podium.

Acosta secured his first-ever premier class podium after a brilliant battle with reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia.

That battle was for fourth spot before Maverick Vinales suffered a crash on the final lap which gave Acosta P3.

A twisty circuit with flowing, fast and slow sections, COTA tends to throw up surprising results, however, Acosta has a good record at the Texas circuit as he won there in Moto2 last season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Acosta said: "We are heading to Austin after a very good weekend in Portugal. I have had time to train well and analyse the last race, seeing what we did well and what we did wrong.

“COTA is a very nice circuit but one where we will have to work hard to continue with our main objectives. Let's go for it!"

While Acosta, Brad Binder and Jack Miller have all shown speed aboard their RC16 KTM bikes, Augusto Fernandez has so far struggled for form and confidence this season.

The Spaniard has been nowhere near the level of team-mate Acosta but hopes to change that this weekend.

Fernandez added: "After the first two rounds which were not easy, I am looking forward to going to Austin, to continue working, improving and recovering our feeling with the bike.

“COTA is amazing, very spectacular and I really enjoy riding there, so I am pleased to be back in the USA.

“Let’s continue to work hard, and get back to our level very soon."