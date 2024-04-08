Pedro Acosta ‘will have to work hard’ to achieve a good result in COTA

Pedro Acosta admits he will have to ‘work hard’ in order to continue his impressive run of form at COTA.

Pedro
Pedro

One of the standout performers in Qatar and Portimao, Pedro Acosta heads to COTA looking to build on his maiden MotoGP podium.

Acosta secured his first-ever premier class podium after a brilliant battle with reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia. 

That battle was for fourth spot before Maverick Vinales suffered a crash on the final lap which gave Acosta P3.

A twisty circuit with flowing, fast and slow sections, COTA tends to throw up surprising results, however, Acosta has a good record at the Texas circuit as he won there in Moto2 last season.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Acosta said: "We are heading to Austin after a very good weekend in Portugal. I have had time to train well and analyse the last race, seeing what we did well and what we did wrong.

“COTA is a very nice circuit but one where we will have to work hard to continue with our main objectives. Let's go for it!"

While Acosta, Brad Binder and Jack Miller have all shown speed aboard their RC16 KTM bikes, Augusto Fernandez has so far struggled for form and confidence this season.

The Spaniard has been nowhere near the level of team-mate Acosta but hopes to change that this weekend.

Fernandez added: "After the first two rounds which were not easy, I am looking forward to going to Austin, to continue working, improving and recovering our feeling with the bike.

“COTA is amazing, very spectacular and I really enjoy riding there, so I am pleased to be back in the USA.

“Let’s continue to work hard, and get back to our level very soon."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 mins ago
“Negotiations begin” with Aprilia’s new top target after Fabio Quartararo snub
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
NASCAR
Results
7 mins ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Cook Out 400
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott
F1
News
9 mins ago
Max Verstappen explains ‘I told you so’ radio exchange with Gianpiero Lambiase
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
RR
News
17 mins ago
2024 Isle of Man TT: Supertwin seeded riders confirmed
Michael Dunlop
Michael Dunlop
NASCAR
News
38 mins ago
William Byron takes victory in a 'pretty awesome' race at Martinsville
William Byron
William Byron

Latest News

MotoGP
News
44 mins ago
‘Frustrating’ but Oliveira inspired by Vinales: ‘He clicked, found the sweet spot’
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta ‘will have to work hard’ to achieve a good result in COTA
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
1 hour ago
Adrian Newey’s first comments on Red Bull future amid Aston Martin links
Adrian Newey in the Red Bull garage
Adrian Newey in the Red Bull garage
F1
News
1 hour ago
Helmut Marko heaps praise on Yuki Tsunoda: “Mistakes are a thing of the past”
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB celebrates in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World…