Marc Marquez “measured” Francesco Bagnaia - and understood he wouldn’t give up

The clash between Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia won’t have any lingering impact - but served to remind each rider of the ferocity of their rival.

That is the view of Guido Meda, the legendary Italian MotoGP commentator who grew to become a close confidante of Valentino Rossi’s.

Marquez and Bagnaia are primed to return to action this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, the third round of the 2024 season.

Last time out they each ended pointless, after Bagnaia clattered into Marquez as they fought for P5.

Could the clash - a racing incident, as Race Direction deemed it - have lasting effect within Ducati?

“I would say no,” Meda told Motosprint. “Rather it makes both of you aware that you are dealing with a rival to fear.

“Bagnaia understood that Marquez is still a tough opponent in close combat.

“At the same time Marc was able to 'measure' Pecco and understood that he is not someone who gives up easily.

“They are both two mature guys, what happened adds further appeal to the championship but I doubt it will degenerate into incorrect episodes."

Marquez is in contention to become Bagnaia’s teammate on the factory Ducati team in 2025.

"It's not such a far-fetched hypothesis,” Meda said.

“And the idea of ​​building a Dream Team probably stimulates a sportsman like Gigi Dall'Igna a lot.

“In my opinion Marc won't go to Honda or KTM and will stay on a Ducati, and it's highly likely to be the red one."

Enea Bastianini, currently alongside Bagnaia, also loves this weekend’s circuit in Texas and could offer another reminder of his talents.

But Pramac’s Jorge Martin is leading the standings heading into COTA.

He won the Portuguese MotoGP and profited from the clash between Bagnaia and Marquez.

"His weekend in Portugal was different from those experienced in 2023, when he arrived on track and was fast straight away,” Meda said.

“But he certainly took advantage of last year's mistakes and raced impeccably in Portugal.

“But it's too early to make championship [predictions]."