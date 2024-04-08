Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna praised for “cream of the crop” rider market moves

Fermin Aldeguer is the “cream of the crop” of the next generation, and Ducati have been praised for signing him so quickly.

Moto2 starlet Aldeguer will progress into MotoGP next year with Ducati.

The swiftness of the Italian manufacturer’s decision-making in the rider market has been acclaimed.

“Good signing,” said Neil Hodgson on TNT Sport. “What a talented young 18 year old.

“It sounds like he’ll go into the Pramac team. Which you’d expect. It is the feeder to the factory team.

“If you’re Gigi Dall’Igna, you have just picked the cream of the crop coming through.

“KTM have got Pedro Acosta. But the next in line is this man.

“Fermin Aldeguer is special.”

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Ducati announced Aldeguer as their signing but have not confirmed which team he will be allocated to in 2025.

That is partly because Pramac have not yet finalised a new contract to remain as a Ducati satellite team.

But, Aldeguer is expecting a move into Pramac and to ride the latest-spec Desmosedici that comes with the team.

The future of Aldeguer is one of the key issues as Pramac and Ducati thrash out a new deal to remain in partnership.

Pramac have reportedly been given a deadline of June 2 to sign a new deal.

For now, Aldeguer is trying to win the Moto2 title so that he can enter the premier class as a world champion, as Acosta has done this season.

Michael Laverty analysed Aldeguer for TNT Sports: “Last year, the stability came. He matured. He learned the circus that is Moto2.

“Then he was able to really find his feet in the Speed Up team.

“Luca Boscoscuro knew what he had in his team. He didn’t want to release him from his contract.

“Luca has got an eye for talent.

“He has an ability to bring them to the fore and get them to MotoGP.

“It’s impressive. He has a two-year contract in the bag.

“Now, he’s going for the world title this year. Ideal scenario.”