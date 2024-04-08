Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna praised for “cream of the crop” rider market moves

“If you’re Gigi Dall’Igna, you have just picked the cream of the crop coming through."

Gigi Dall'Igna, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Gigi Dall'Igna, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March

Fermin Aldeguer is the “cream of the crop” of the next generation, and Ducati have been praised for signing him so quickly.

Moto2 starlet Aldeguer will progress into MotoGP next year with Ducati.

The swiftness of the Italian manufacturer’s decision-making in the rider market has been acclaimed.

“Good signing,” said Neil Hodgson on TNT Sport. “What a talented young 18 year old.

“It sounds like he’ll go into the Pramac team. Which you’d expect. It is the feeder to the factory team.

“If you’re Gigi Dall’Igna, you have just picked the cream of the crop coming through.

“KTM have got Pedro Acosta. But the next in line is this man.

“Fermin Aldeguer is special.”

Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Fermin Aldeguer, Moto2, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Ducati announced Aldeguer as their signing but have not confirmed which team he will be allocated to in 2025.

That is partly because Pramac have not yet finalised a new contract to remain as a Ducati satellite team.

But, Aldeguer is expecting a move into Pramac and to ride the latest-spec Desmosedici that comes with the team.

The future of Aldeguer is one of the key issues as Pramac and Ducati thrash out a new deal to remain in partnership.

Pramac have reportedly been given a deadline of June 2 to sign a new deal.

For now, Aldeguer is trying to win the Moto2 title so that he can enter the premier class as a world champion, as Acosta has done this season.

Michael Laverty analysed Aldeguer for TNT Sports: “Last year, the stability came. He matured. He learned the circus that is Moto2.

“Then he was able to really find his feet in the Speed Up team.

“Luca Boscoscuro knew what he had in his team. He didn’t want to release him from his contract.

“Luca has got an eye for talent.

“He has an ability to bring them to the fore and get them to MotoGP.

“It’s impressive. He has a two-year contract in the bag.

“Now, he’s going for the world title this year. Ideal scenario.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
20 mins ago
Why Alex Rins prefers ‘old school’ electronics, V4 or Inline ‘doesn't matter’
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Alex Rins, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
The F1 team principal tipped to come under ‘immense pressure’
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 and Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Loris Baz compares one WorldSBK rider to Marc Marquez, Casey Stoner, but who is it?
Loris Baz, Dutch WorldSBK, 23 April
Loris Baz, Dutch WorldSBK, 23 April
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
Rudy Fugle discusses genius pit call for Martinsville winner William Byron
Rudy Fugle
Rudy Fugle
MotoGP
Feature
2 hours ago
‘None of the MotoGP riders’ like Friday format, qualifying 'compromises a lot your race'
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Aleix Espargaro, Tissot sprint race, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
McLaren strategy flaw identified giving Lando Norris “big disadvantage” in Japan
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren…
NASCAR
News
2 hours ago
Kyle Larson finished runner-up in a ‘really special’ Hendrick Motorsports 1-2-3
Kyle Larson
Kyle Larson
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Ducati's Gigi Dall'Igna praised for “cream of the crop” rider market moves
Gigi Dall'Igna, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Gigi Dall'Igna, Tissot Sprint Race, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
F1
News
2 hours ago
Revealed: The cost to the budget cap of Williams’ crash damage
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW46 crashed at the start of the race.
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01 and Alexander Albon (THA) Williams…