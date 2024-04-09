Joan Mir says new track surface at COTA could have a big ‘impact’

Despite Honda still languishing at the back of the MotoGP grid, Joan Mir has been impressive through the opening two rounds.

Mir and new LCR Honda rider Johann Zarco have been locked in a battle for top Honda, with Mir two points clear of the Frenchman as it stands.

Next up is COTA, a circuit Honda has enjoyed a lot of success at thanks to Marc Marquez.

“Going to America is always nice, we only get to see the fans there once a year so it's important to put on a good show,” said Mir.

“We go to a third very different track in three races so we need to look and understand how the Honda is going there.

“COTA is one of the most unique layouts on the calendar and especially the first sector on track is very specific.

“Quite a lot of the track has been resurfaced since we were last here so I am looking forward to seeing how those changes impact the track.”

On the other side of the garage is Luca Marini who has steadily been getting closer to the other three Honda riders.

Qatar was a difficult round for Marini, however the pace shown in Portimao was significantly better for the Italian.

On the front row with Ducati last season, a similar result would be a shock this time around but Marini admits it’s a circuit that ‘holds a special place in my heart’.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Marini said: “Austin holds a special place in my heart and I have good memories from last year.

“We arrive in a different situation this year but I am still positive that we can make more progress in America.

“It’s a very particular circuit in Texas and you’ve seen that Honda has had something there in the past.

“No matter the track, our focus and intention stays the same as we keep building this project.”