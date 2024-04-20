In-form Enea Bastianini dealt “everyone is after his seat” reminder

Enea Bastianini has responded to scrutiny over his future with a superb start to the year.

Fifth in the Qatar grand prix then second in Portugal and third in America means Bastianini is even out-performing teammate Francesco Bagnaia after three rounds.

Factory Ducati rider Bastianini finds himself second in the MotoGP standings, 21 points off leader Jorge Martin.

“Nice to see Enea. He always comes forwards. That is his forte,” Michael Laverty analysed on TNT Sports after the Americas MotoGP.

“He is strong, he manages his tyres well.

“To pass Pecco, his teammate, on the same machinery on the final laps, and to do it with typical aggression? Enea is not scared of a lunge up the inside of Pecco.

“It was good to see from Enea. He’s getting himself back into proper contention within the factory Ducati colours.

“Because everyone is after his seat for next year…

“Look at Bastianini and you think he’s been under-the-radar. But he’s in contention.

“Martin finishing fourth, that’s good for [Bastianini’s] title aspirations.

“It is a very long game. There are so many contenders.

“We haven’t whittled it down. There are still five or six.”

Bastianini won the second-most amount of grands prix, behind champion Bagnaia in 2022 while a Gresini rider.

He edged Pramac’s Martin to the factory ride but his 2023 was scuppered by injury.

Meanwhile, Martin took the title fight to the final round and has demanded to be given Bastianini’s bike next year.

But Bastianini, finally fit after his serious shoulder problem, is emerging as a title contender himself this season.

“He is happy with his shoulder,” Laverty said.

“This is the most physical track on the shoulders. He’s got that answered, and he’s got the solution with his bike.

“He’s got the feeling back with the front end. “The GP24 suits him. He’s got consistency.

“Second-place in the championship, he’s got confidence growing and building.

“It’s a podium at the right time as we head back to Europe.”