Under-pressure Francesco Bagnaia admits “we've been on the defensive”

Francesco Bagnaia arrives at this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP 30 points off the championship lead.

The pressure on the reigning MotoGP champion intensifies by the presence of Jorge Martin at the summit of the standings after three rounds.

Pramac’s Martin and Bagnaia’s own factory Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini have arguably mastered the GP24 better than the title-holder.

Bagnaia started the season in the best possible way with victory at the Qatar MotoGP but he then crashed out in Portimao, after clattering Marc Marquez.

And he could only manage fifth at the Circuit of the Americas as a thrilling scrap for victory took place ahead of him.

"In the last two Grands Prix, we've been on the defensive,” Bagnaia said.

“Jerez presents a challenge different from the tracks we've raced so far, so working diligently in every session to understand how the GP24 behaves on this circuit is essential.

“Over the past two years, we've got two fantastic wins here in Spain, and I'm going to contend again for the top positions this weekend.

“With plenty of fast riders on the grid, it won't be easy, but we're determined and prepared to give it our all."

While victory at Jerez in each of his title-winning seasons, 2022 and 2023, will give Bagnaia hope, it will also increase the expectation for him to close the gap on Martin at the top of the MotoGP standings this weekend.

His teammate Bastianini is second in the standings, 21 points Martin.

Under scrutiny with his contract expiring, Bastianini is delivering the ideal justification that he should be rewarded with a new Ducati deal.

Bastianini, whose debut year in red was wrecked by injury, has strung together consecutive grand prix podiums this year.

"I'm happy to be back racing at Jerez,” Bastianini said.

“It's a gorgeous track where I enjoy riding a lot.

“Last year, I attempted to return here after my shoulder injury, but I wasn't ready and had to retire before the two races.

“This year, we're racing in Spain on the back of two podiums, and although Jerez is a very different track from Austin, we have all the conditions in place for another successful weekend.

“I've regained the feeling with the bike, and our teamwork is strong.

“I need to focus on being more consistent in the early stages of the race and being more decisive in the Sprint.

“After the GP, we will have a day of testing here at Jerez, which will be crucial for addressing all aspects we don't have time to refine during the race weekend."