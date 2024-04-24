Crunch time for Yamaha bike development as crucial data is gathered

“We have updates due in the not-too-distant future"

Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
The Spanish MotoGP this weekend arrives either side of test days that are fundamental to Yamaha’s progression.

The Japanese manufacturer is still struggling on-track but big plans are in place to restore them to the front of the sport.

Monday, the day after the race at Jerez, is an official test but Yamaha had a jump-start on their rivals thanks to new concessions rules which permit them additional days of development.

"Though we have been working hard, we now enter one of the busiest periods of this season for Yamaha and our team,” said team director Massimo Meregalli.

“The Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Test Team was in Barcelona for a Private Test with Cal Crutchlow last week.

“This week, we have the Spanish GP, immediately followed by the one-day Official IRTA Jerez Test.

“These are all very important to our team, as our focus is bike development.

“We have updates due in the not-too-distant future, and the data we're gathering over the space of these few weeks will be highly valuable."

Fabio Quartararo said: "We tried many things in Austin, and that was great because it gave us more clarity.

“Cal tested in Barcelona last week, and we also have a one-day test here in Jerez following the race.

“So, this is a busy period for us, and we hope to get a lot of work done, because our main target now is bike development."

Alex Rins added: "I'm looking forward to racing in front of the Jerez crowds again because they create a really nice atmosphere.

“Last time out in Austin, we decided to try some new things during Warm Up and the Race, but it didn't work. Now we know. We have taken a good look at the Round-3 data and learned from it, and now we can work in a different direction.

“We also have an extra day of testing on Monday that will also help with this."

Yamaha will lose team boss Lin Jarvis, after a 26-year reign, at the end of this season.

But he is putting the building blocks in place for a bright future for the former powerhouse.

The investment to keep star rider Quartararo reportedly makes him the highest-paid rider in MotoGP.

Max Bartolini, the former Ducati engineer, is already busily working away in a senior role with Yamaha to improve their bike.

The manufacturer is also in talks to add a satellite team to its ranks for 2025.

But even with the addition of the concessions rule, it is unlikely that noticeable improvements will be spotted anytime soon.

Quartararo’s best result was P7 at the Portuguese MotoGP, while Rins peaked with P13 at the same race.

