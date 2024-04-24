Demand to “take Pedro Acosta seriously” as race-winning threat as Jerez looms

This weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez has many people inside the sport predicting Pedro Acosta as a possible winner.

MotoGP legend Jorge Lorenzo was the first to claim that the brilliant rookie will win at Jerez, in just his fourth round in the premier class.

The start of the European leg of the 2024 season means Acosta is now racing at circuits which he has experienced before, an added weapon to his growing arsenal.

The Tech3 GASGAS rider’s hopes were debated on the Crash MotoGP podcast.

“I can’t see anything phasing him,” said journalist Robert Jones. “What we’ve seen so far, it will just be a continuation.

“If anything, being a home round, it will spur him on to do even better.

“It’s all there for him to put together a potential win.

“His form alone is up there with the best riders on the grid. He has been incredible this season.

“Brad Binder is carrying an injury, he should be competitive with Jack Miller in the factory team but we don’t know how competitive.

“Acosta could be the top KTM rider.

“What’s great is that he knows these circuits and has had success at a lot of them.

“His knowledge of the circuits - even though he hasn’t been there on a MotoGP bike - it won’t phase him at all.

“This weekend is a real opportunity for him to not only win, but to stake a claim as a title contender, which does sound mad to say considering he’s four rounds in.

“But we have to start taking him seriously as a race-winning threat every weekend, and a potential title contender.”

Pedro Acosta: 'Jerez is one of my favourite circuits...'

Acosta, 19, became the third-youngest podium finisher in MotoGP. He has two podiums in three grands prix, and led a race for the first time in Texas last time out.

He has overtakes of Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, among others, under his belt too.

Acosta said as he returns home to Spain: "The first race at home arrives and it comes at a very good time.

“We have just made two podiums in a row and I am looking forward to racing in Jerez.

“I have no pressure, what I have is the desire to go out on the track in front of what are probably the best fans in the world.

“Our objectives for this weekend remain the same as always, to enjoy ourselves to the fullest and try to continue with this work dynamic.

“It is true that Jerez is one of my favourite circuits, and in addition, our test team has trained here a lot so I am sure that the bike will do well.

“We also know as a fact that the RC16 does well in Jerez looking at 2023 results, and it motivates me even more to go out and give it my all since Friday in the first session.”

Nicolas Goyon, Tech3 GASGAS team manager, added: "It is now time for us to start the main European part of the MotoGP World Championship, as we are heading to the famous Circuito de Jerez - Ángel Nieto, for the Gran Premio de España.

“This Andalusian layout is very well known by all riders, as there is always a lot of testing going on at this track.

“Pierer Mobility will have high expectations, after we saw Brad Binder and Jack Miller take the podium in both sprint and race last year, so we know that the RC16 is working well there.

“From the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 side, Pedro Acosta has been doing an excellent start of the season, with already two podiums and a front row start, and it is now quite clear that he is already riding at a high level in the premier class.

“Last season in Moto2, he was on the podium, so it is a layout that he enjoys, and we are excited to see what he can do this week on home soil.

“Augusto Fernandez has initiated some changes in his working method in Austin, and even if the results did not come right away, I am sure that the sun will start to shine in Spain for him.

“Expectations are high for the Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 squad, and we are excited for a new weekend full of action and excitement.”

Acosta’s teammate Fernandez said: "Austin was a difficult weekend, because even though we scored points, we wanted much more, so I am looking forward to a new race week in Jerez.

“We have in mind that our bike works well on this track, and our test team has been working a lot, with positive results, so it is an extra boost for us.

“We are back racing in Europe, in front of our Spanish fans, which I am really excited about. Jerez is one of my favourite weekends of the calendar, so let's try to enjoy and get a bit closer to the top guys.”