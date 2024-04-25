Dani Pedrosa ‘testing some different ideas’, factory riders to follow on Monday?

Dani Pedrosa will be on testing duty throughout this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP at Jerez.

After a wildcard at Jerez in 2023, which was a resounding success after claiming a seventh and sixth place finish, Pedrosa will have the opportunity to try and replicate his impressive performance.

The former Repsol Honda rider, who also claimed to fourth place finishes at Misano last season, will be carrying out a test schedule that could be vital for the Austrian manufacturer.

Discussing his expectations for the weekend ahead, Pedrosa told MotoGP.com: “I’m happy to be here and it is a great opportunity. This is one of the iconic races on the calendar, especially when you are Spanish.

“To be here with this atmosphere is super nice. For the rest, we are just trying to do what we did last year.

“The expectations are just to ride the bike and see how we can handle the weekend, trying to adapt to the format and try a few things that normally we can’t replicate in a test.

“I think, overall, we have to consider that this year’s race pace is much quicker than last season for whatever reason. We still don’t know.

“This is one of the points that we want to clarify in order to take some more information for when we test by ourselves.”

Pedrosa will be testing ‘different ideas’ in order to give his verdict so that Brad Binder and Jack Miller can test them during Monday’s one-day test.

“I am testing some different ideas,” began Pedrosa. “You will see once we are on the bike. Few details here and there.

“That’s our main focus and if we can get good feedback during the weekend it could be a good time on Monday for the factory riders to clarify things.”