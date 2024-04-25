Fabio Quartararo: ‘New bike’ speculation ‘a bit true, but..’

Fabio Quartararo didn’t completely stamp out speculation that Yamaha could bring a 'brand-new bike' to Monday’s official Jerez MotoGP test.

Indeed, the Frenchman confirmed enough new parts will be available to make one.

But he also explained why it would be a mistake to try all of those parts at the same time.

“If we want, we can get a totally new bike [for Monday]. We can build it. But I think there is no meaning in doing it, because we won’t know what is working or not,” Quartararo told MotoGP.com

“So we have to test item-by-item to be clear about what is working. So the [new bike] speculation is a little bit true, but we will not do it.”

The former world champion, currently just 12th in the world championship ahead of this weekend's Spanish MotoGP, also confirmed they will be ‘testing things’ from Friday morning.

“Of course, we will try much more at the Monday test, but also during the weekend we will be able to test many things,” he said.

“Hopefully we can make a small step. I don’t expect something big this weekend, but I think every time we have more ideas of where we have to improve.”

Under the revised concessions rules, Yamaha (and Honda) can modify all parts of their MotoGP prototypes during the racing season.