Marc Marquez issues warning to rivals: “If I’m happy, I am fast”

Marc Marquez produced a late fightback that sent the Spanish crowd into a frenzy in Jerez, as an epic battle took place against Francesco Bagnaia.

The latter came out victorious, however, Marquez showed once again that he is getting closer to a first win with Ducati.

A second down on Bagnaia after overtaking Marco Bezzecchi, Marquez reeled in the two-time defending MotoGP champion before trying to take the lead twice.

Discussing the battle, Marquez said: “I enjoyed it a lot. During the whole weekend I was one of the fastest guys out there. This makes me happy.

“It’s true that the only mistake in the race was the first five laps. I’m human and it was a little bit too heavy on the shoulders; the mistake yesterday in the sprint.

“Then I was extra careful but the main thing is that I have the pace. As soon as I overtook Bezzecchi I put my rhythm, like in the practice, and I caught Pecco.

“I knew that first overtake was the time to do it because otherwise the front temperature would go up and I could not stop too well the bike.

“But when I was there at turn ten I had a flash [back] to when Martin [in Valencia] did something similar to me and I flew. It’s true that maybe it is not your mistake but you could leave with zero points.

“I prefer to pick up the bike, lose the position and try again on the next lap. But it was already too late for the front tyre temperature.”

Marquez made both attempts to pass Bagnaia at turn nine, with the first of those leading to contact when Bagnaia cut back underneath the former Honda man at turn ten.

Despite having to give up the position and eventually losing out on a first Ducati win, Marquez was happy due to the speed he showed.

Franceso Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April

“The most important for me this weekend is that the speed was there,” began Marquez. “Even with those first five laps where I lost some positions I had the speed to overtake and I have the speed; the gap between me and Pecco was about one second, and I had the speed to catch him and to try the overtake.

“The last two laps, when the front tyre temperature went up, you couldn't do anything and I had some locks.

“I didn’t give up completely but I didn’t make that extra push to fight with him because the risk was too high to not make three zeros in a row, because yesterday I finished sixth, but to have three crashes in a race.”

Marquez, who crashed from the lead during the sprint race on Saturday, appears destined to win with Ducati.

And one of the reasons why that could happen is down to the natural progression that has taken place aboard the GP23 bike.

A very happy rider at the moment, Marquez said: “Today I just missed the first five laps. I did a good start but I was extra careful especially at the final corner of the first lap. I was not wide but I was looking on the outside and the bike were there, then I slowed down a lot.

“But today, I don’t feel like I was slower than him. We had a similar pace, but when you are in front it is easier.

“With the Honda I was much better behind somebody, but with this bike I am better when I am alone.

“This is something I like. Let’s see in the next races. But I saw the standings and with one of my worst starts to a season in my career I am 32 points behind the lead. If I’m happy I am fast.”