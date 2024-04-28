Johann Zarco “kicked out” of Race Direction for “not good for this job” rant

Johann Zarco has launched a blistering criticism of Freddie Spencer after the Spanish MotoGP.

Zarco’s clash with Aleix Espargaro on Sunday at Jerez was deemed a racing incident by the FIM stewards.

But the LCR Honda has revealed he was “kicked out” of a hearing after the race for an extraordinary rant at Spencer, the chief steward.

“[Spencer] was looking at me like he wanted to know what I wanted,” Zarco was quoted by Motorsport.

“He wanted for me to complain about Aleix.

"I said 'I will not complain' but I said to him he is not good for this job because he doesn't take the right decision in the right moments.

"So, 'don't ask me what you have to do'."

Zarco was asked if he felt like Spencer was waiting for him to decide what to do about the clash with Espargaro.

"It seems it is like this,” Zarco said.

“I went to the race direction and he was looking at us, because I was with Aleix, like we are two children and they want to do a moral lesson.

"But 'no Freddie, maybe you have a lot of passion but you don't take the right decisions. You are not in the right place'.

"Aleix today, it's just a pity that we crashed and just everything after was wrong.

“And I repeat Freddie Spencer is not the right guy in this place."

The stewards had been criticised 24 hours earlier, after the sprint race at Jerez, by Joan Mir.

Mir was unhappy that Marc Marquez was merely penalised with a one-place drop after contact between them.

Mir referred back to a year earlier when he similarly clattered Fabio Quartararo but was given a double long lap penalty for the next day’s grand prix.

Francesco Bagnaia also criticised the stewards' verdict after Saturday's sprint race when Brad Binder went unpunished for their collision.

The Zarco-Espargaro clash was one of three moments of contact during Sunday’s Spanish MotoGP which the stewards did not deem worthy of punishment.