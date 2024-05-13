Jorge Martin believes Ducati “have chosen” who will partner Francesco Bagnaia

MotoGP series leader Jorge Martin believes there is nothing left for him to prove, or do concerning the 2025 factory Ducati line-up.

Martin produced another sensational display at Le Mans as he became the second rider after Maverick Vinales to claim pole, a sprint win and victory in the grand prix in one weekend this season.

Martin smashed the lap record on Saturday before dominating the sprint race. The grand prix didn’t go all his own way, but after a hard-fought battle with Francesco Bagnaia, Martin secured his fifth win in ten races.

Martin is embroiled in a fight with Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini for the second factory Ducati seat in 2025.

Some sections of the paddock believe Martin will get that ride, however, some believe it will be Marquez.

But whatever direction Ducati goes in, Martin is happy knowing he has proved everything he needs to.

“I think I don’t have anything to demonstrate,” said Martin. “I think, about my future, I can say that the things that happen in the next races won’t change [anything].

“Even if I win, even if I crash, I think I’ve already done what I needed to do and I’m really happy about my performance.”

Martin then went a step further by claiming Ducati know who they will place alongside Bagnaia.

Martin said: “For sure it’s important, I think maybe it’s more clear, but I don’t think it will change. I am the same rider as yesterday, the same rider as Thursday.

“So they have to take a decision, I think they have already chosen and whatever it is, it will be good.

“I really want to go to the Ducati factory team but if they don’t want me, for whatever reason that we don’t know, then I will give my talent to other people.”