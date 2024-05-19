Jorge Martin quizzed about “handling rumours” amid four-rider battle

"For me this isn't pressure," says Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin has explained how he is able to “handle rumours” as he leads the MotoGP standings.

The Pramac rider is 38 points clear of reigning champion Pecco Bagnaia after five rounds.

Martin is embroiled in a scrap with Enea Bastianini (third in the championship) and Marc Marquez (fourth) over the official Ducati alongside Bagnaia in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up.

“You're also handling all the rumours about your future very well,” he was told by Sky Italia.

Martin answered: "Yes, but for me this isn't pressure.

“I had pressure when I was a rookie and if I didn't win I risked losing the possibility of riding a motorbike.

“Let's say I did a good amount of training in the past...

“Of course, I would like to already have a clear idea of ​​my future, but in the end good things take time and we have to wait a bit."

Martin said about whether he will finally to promoted to the factory Ducati team next year: "Unfortunately I don't know, I'd like to tell you.

“I think it's not long now, everything should be decided within these two races.

“But I don't think that much will change for me: in Barcelona or at Mugello you will always see the same rider on the track.”

‘I am fighting with incredible champions’

Martin is the rider in-form but his battle with Bagnaia and Marquez is already becoming epic.

Last weekend in Le Mans, although Marquez stole the show with a late pass on Bagnaia, it was Martin who dominated the weekend.

“I'm fighting with incredible champions: Marquez 8 world titles, Pecco 3.

“Winning against these riders is beautiful and also stimulates me for the future.

“I don't think I have to prove anything, because I've already done it.

“Now I'm racing for myself and to get results.

“I think all the riders want to get to a factory team and I think it's the right time for me to do it. It would be a bit like a closing circle…”

Martin and Bagnaia were previously teammates in Moto3.

Martin said their relationship remains “very good” and added: “We respect each other a lot. We see each other often and always talk.

“In Moto3 it was more of a 'game', we slept in the same room for two years and we were very, very good friends.

“Now we fight for the same things and there is more rivalry, but the relationship is one of respect and admiration, because he has done incredible things."

After missing out on the 2023 championship on the final day, Martin is well-placed to go one better this year.

"There's still a long way to go, I don't think about it now,” he said.

“I always give 100%, sometimes I'm stronger and other times less. My goal is always to do my best.

“I want to make the most of every moment and have fun, not just think about the final victory.

“If at the end of the year there will obviously be the possibility of trying to win the world championship, but now I'm not thinking about it."

