“Riskiest solution” revealed as Enea Bastianini has four options for 2025

Enea Bastianini’s manager has revealed his four options for a 2025 bike.

The factory Ducati rider is the man in possession of the most coveted spot in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up, with Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin eager to replace him.

But Carlo Pernat, who represents Bastianini and is a veteran of the paddock, has detailed three other places he could go if his first choice, to stay in the official Ducati team, does not materialise.

Stay at Ducati

“I have received assurances that a decision will not be made until Mugello,” Pernat told Sky.

“And Bastianini is still in the running.

“It's a difficult decision and Gigi Dall'Igna is right when he says that 'his legs are shaking', but he also asked for it a bit...

“Bringing Marquez to Ducati creates a complex situation.

“Next year [Marquez] will turn 32, Enea and Martin 25-26...

“But they have the best bike and rightly do what they want."

Aprilia

The other Italian manufacturer, Aprilia, has never been shy about wanting an Italian rider.

"A good manager must know how to look around,” Pernat said.

“I won't deny that I have contacts with both Aprilia and the KTM factory.

“Even if there are more possibilities with the Noale company.”

Aprilia are waiting to hear if Aleix Espargaro retires or not.

If he does walk away, they will want a front-running rider to replace him on their race-winning machine.

Pramac

“Paolo Campinoti's is a great, winning, family team,” Pernat said.

“And Enea could even be fine with it, although an official team is increasingly 'enjoyable'.

“But I wouldn't rule it out, absolutely."

Pramac are currently in a tug-of-war between staying with Ducati or joining Yamaha.

Bastianini would likely only be a realistic option if they stay with Ducati, and retain use of factory-spec machinery in 2025.

Yamaha

“I wouldn't see a problem with Enea being close to Fabio Quartararo,” Pernat said about Bastianini’s fourth option.

“Even if it's the riskiest solution."

Yamaha are hoping to add a satellite team to the grid next year but, whether they succeed or not, they could opt to move Alex Rins aside and welcome Bastianini.

For Bastianini, it would be a demotion in terms of the competitiveness of the bike. And, he would be battling the excellent Quartararo who is tied to Yamaha long-term and has experience of battling his below-par bike.