Raul Fernandez: “I didn’t feel good with the rear tyre, I don’t know why”

After chucking away a potential first MotoGP sprint win, Raul Fernandez bounced back to secure his best result in the premier class.

Fernandez, who battled fellow Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro for much of the race, eventually came across the line in sixth.

It did appear as though Fernandez would hold on to a first top five in MotoGP, however, severe tyre degradation allowed Fabio Di Giannantonio to close in before making a move.

Speaking after the race, Fernandez said: “I’m really happy because it was something that we needed. But I’m not happy enough.

“We did a really good job but during the race I didn’t feel good with the rear tyre. I don’t know why.

“This morning I tried the medium tyre again and honestly, I felt comfortable. But in the race, especially the left side I didn’t feel the grip, but the worse thing is that I didn’t feel the support.

“I had to use the front tyre and the last part of the race was quite difficult to manage and I lost a lot of time.

“But we did a really good job and the pace was much faster than I thought at the start of the race.

“I take everything [from this weekend] if I take the pace from yesterday; we had another great weekend and yesterday I fought for the sprint race. Today I fought for the top five all race with a tyre I couldn’t manage like I wanted.”

A breakthrough in performance was clear for Fernandez this weekend, who admitted the biggest change came with the electronics.

Fernandez added: “The main change that we did this weekend was with the electronics. Aprilia is now helping me with my riding style and being natural.

“When I was there with everybody I saw that I could do it. I am happy because I told them I needed their help, they helped me and everybody saw that we are on the way.”

Like most of the grid, Fernandez opted to use the medium rear tyre but it wasn’t for the same reasons as other riders.

While the medium rear offered most stability over race distance, the soft tyre held on well for the likes of Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta.

But Fernandez wanted to run the medium after his electric speed in the sprint with the same compound.

“I didn’t feel the soft rear pushing the front,” said Fernandez after some riders had admitted it to be the case.

“I decided to do the race with the medium and I felt good. I felt super good and didn’t feel any problem.

“I felt everything better and I feel the same grip but a bit more stability on the bike.

“But maybe because of the temperature I didn’t feel so good in the race and I had to manage to much. It was quite difficult to manage well.”