“Different engine” at Honda, but Joan Mir spinning “almost 90% of the lap”

Honda and Yamaha have been cagey about confirming the use of any revised engine specs this season, as now allowed under their revised MotoGP concession status.

But the Catalunya weekend began with Monster Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo admitting a slightly revised M1 spec was raced at Jerez and ended with Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir revealing a “different engine configuration” in Barcelona.

Unfortunately for Mir and Honda, it was a case of making “one step back to make two steps forward in the future.”

“Honestly, a nightmare,” Mir said of his race, after finishing in 15th place, 33 seconds from winner Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) and a fraction behind the top RC213V of LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami.

“I expected to struggle in this track. We are using a different engine configuration and I don’t feel good with it.

"The spin level probably is worse than the other [standard] one. And then the top speed is much less.

“So in the other races, I was able to be a lot closer to the top and fight with the group around the top ten. Here I didn't have any option to do that.

“We've probably made one step back to make two steps forward in the future, but at the moment it's tough and the situation is like this... It’s even worse.”

But the former world champion at least confirmed “the margin is higher” with the new engine configuration, after battling turning and traction problems so far this season.

“I think it's the right choice, but [this low grip track] is the worst scenario. Honestly, you are spinning for almost 90% of the lap.

“Whatever tyre you put on the rear, you spin. This is a little bit our story at the moment.

“But here is the worst scenario that we can have so [Mugello] can just be better.”

Mir was followed across the finish line by the Hondas of Johann Zarco and Repsol team-mate Luca Marini.

Zarco had new aero on his LCR bike this weekend, which Mir and Marini are yet to homologate.

Test rider and wild-card Stefan Bradl was 20-seconds further adrift in 19th.