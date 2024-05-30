Is Marc Marquez in the MotoGP title fight? “Of course, we are contenders”

Marc Marquez continued his stunning recovery rides in Catalunya, after replicating his double MotoGP podium in Le Mans with second in the sprint before taking third in the Catalan grand prix.

Like in Le Mans, Marquez struggled on Friday which led into Saturday morning as he failed to secure passage into Qualifying 2.

But the eight-time world champion responded in typical fashion as he delivered another champion’s performance in both races.

But the former Honda rider admits that his lack of performance with new tyres is costing him.

“One of my strong points is going in. When I put on a new tyre, that going in, I cannot do it because the rear is pushing more to the front,” said Marquez.

“So we need to understand the setup we are using. We need to understand all these things to take advantage of the tyre.

“With Honda, I was used to riding like this for 10 years, especially on the fast lap. Go in and then you will go out. But with this bike, it is a bit different.”

“In Le Mans and Catalunya, when it’s new tyres, I was struggling. I was already struggling in preseason.

“It looked like I was able to compensate during the first few races but now it looks like I’m struggling again with these tyres.

“We need to work very deeply on this. If we start on the first two or three rows, it’s another race.

“When you start 14th though, you are penalised with strategy. At the moment, we’re able to rescue things, but there is too much risk.”

Despite being two points behind Francesco Bagnaia and 41 behind Jorge Martin, Marquez has not been shy in admitting the top two ‘guys are faster’.

For the first time this season Marquez did state that he’s a title contender, but that he’s not the favourite.

Marquez said: “Of course, we are contenders. Why? Because we are third in the championship after six races already, but we are third and it is our real position because there are two guys that are a bit faster.

“If we want to fight with them, we need to improve the qualifying practice.”