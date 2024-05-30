Shock Tech3 option mooted which ticks boxes for Marc Marquez… and Alex Marquez

Tech3 GASGAS are reportedly a surprise option on the table for Marc Marquez in 2025, a team capable of delivering many of his wishes.

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that KTM spoke to Marquez’s manager Jaime Martinez twice, in Jerez and Barcelona.

KTM were supposedly very clear that their factory duo in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up will be Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, the teenage star whose rise lessens the requirement for a rider of Marquez’s ability.

But Marquez was offered a spot on KTM’s satellite team next season - with identical machinery to the factory riders, significant engineering support and, crucially, the retention of Red Bull as a sponsor.

KTM are also willing to sign his brother and current Gresini Ducati teammate, Alex Marquez, to smooth the process over and let them reunite in the Tech3 box.

The report from Marquez’s homeland contradicts the public words from KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer in Barcelona last weekend.

“I think we cannot,” was his verdict on signing Marquez, while he gave backing to his four current riders.

Marquez is adamant that his preference in 2025 is the factory Ducati, and rival manufacturers know this.

But he is stuck in a three-way fight with Enea Bastianini and Jorge Martin for the coveted red bike, and Ducati will no longer announce their decision this weekend at the Italian MotoGP.

It means all three of those riders must formulate a Plan B, if the decision does not go their way.

Marquez has “ears open to everything”, it is reported.

Ducati have reportedly already held meetings with Marquez’s representatives to solve any issues around sponsorship.

His personal sponsor, Red Bull, clashes with Ducati sponsor Monster, for example, although Marquez has previously insisted it is not an insurmountable hurdle.

Ducati’s No 1 objective, according to Sky Italia, is to promote Martin into the factory team and relocate Marquez to Pramac, where he would have the factory bike which is his priority.

Bastianini would be lost to a rival, in this circumstance.