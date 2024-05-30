Joan Mir amid ongoing struggles at Honda: “Everyone in HRC is working hard”

Joan Mir says Honda’s attempts to turn around their current fortunes in MotoGP is not for the lack of trying.

Joan Mir
Joan Mir

With Honda still at the bottom of the pecking order in MotoGP, gathering further data during this weekend’s Mugello grand prix before the official test on Monday will be crucial.

Honda needs all the test time they can get and Joan Mir is hoping to extract the ‘maximum possible’.

Mir said: “We have this race and a test before a bit of a break in the calendar. I want to extract the maximum possible from this weekend to recover from the tricky weekend we had in Barcelona.

“Everyone in the team and in HRC are working hard to make improvements and continue development.

“We have some ideas already from the test we had here, so let’s keep on going and enjoy riding.”

Luca Marini ‘excited’ for first Mugello MotoGP as a factory rider

Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April
Luca Marini, MotoGP, Spanish MotoGP, 26 April

Luca Marini was again last of Honda’s four full-time MotoGP riders in Catalunya, finishing two seconds down on Johann Zarco.

Marini’s start to life at Honda has been torrid, with the Italian yet to score a single point in 2024.

That stat means the former Ducati rider is the only full-time rider yet to open his account, however, the Honda rider believes steps were made in Barcelona.

Speaking ahead of this weekend, Marini said: “Your home GP is always something nice and I am really excited to go there as a factory Honda rider for the first time.

“I really want to enjoy the weekend with the Italian fans and enjoy their support.

“We made progress in Barcelona and I know that we can keep building on what we found during our private Mugello test for this coming weekend.

“It’s all about making this progress at each round and continuing to feel better and better.

“You can understand a lot about a bike around Mugello so the weekend, and post-race test, will be very useful for us.”

Read More

Latest News

RR
News
14m ago
Clerk of the Course confirms rearranged Isle of Man TT session
Isle of Man TT
Isle of Man TT
F1
News
1h ago
Max Verstappen making “more mistakes” now Red Bull out of “comfort zone”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,…
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Pol Espargaro ‘in a different position’ to Pedrosa with Mugello wild-card
Pol Espargaro, Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP Sprint
Pol Espargaro, Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Marc Marquez makes factory team plans clear: “Pramac not an option for me”
Marc Marquez Catalunya
Marc Marquez Catalunya
F1
News
2h ago
Esteban Ocon off Williams’ shortlist amid concerns of ‘not being a team player’
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3h ago
Luca Marini: Aerodynamics ‘the key in MotoGP from here to infinity’
Luca Marini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
Luca Marini, 2024 Catalan MotoGP
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner outlines Red Bull upgrade plan as intriguing RB comparison made
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo, Monaco,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
4h ago
“Negotiations accelerate” for Jorge Martin and Ducati to find “agreement” for 2025 status
Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin
MotoGP
News
4h ago
Joan Mir amid ongoing struggles at Honda: “Everyone in HRC is working hard”
Joan Mir
Joan Mir