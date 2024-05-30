“Negotiations accelerate” for Jorge Martin and Ducati to find “agreement” for 2025 status

“In recent days, the negotiations have undergone a rapid acceleration"

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin is set to win the chase for the 2025 factory Ducati, reports in Italy claim.

Pramac’s Martin, Gresini’s Marc Marquez and current factory rider Enea Bastianini are in the mix to land the Italian manufacturer’s top bike next season.

The entire 2025 MotoGP rider line-up depends on the huge decision which Ducati are now supposedly very close to making.

It is Martin, rather than Marquez, who has been chosen, Gazzetta report.

“In recent days, the negotiations have undergone a rapid acceleration,” the newspaper in Italy writes ahead of this weekend’s Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

An “agreement” between Ducati and Martin may be struck in the coming days, although it will not be publicly announced.

“After a long series of analyses, meetings and discussions, Ducati was convinced that it could not give up on the Spaniard,” the newspaper wrote.

“Ducati knows it cannot afford to lose Martin.”

Ducati have insisted that they will not confirm their 2025 riders this weekend during their home race.

Martin enters the seventh round of the 2024 MotoGP championship as the championship leader.

He is 39 points clear of second-placed Pecco Bagnaia, the reigning champion.

Marquez and Bastianini - neither of whom have won a race this year yet - are chasing them.

Martin has twice missed out on a promotion to the factory Ducati team.

In 2022 he was overlooked in favour of Bastianini.

Then last year, when Martin failed to win the title at the final round, he missed out on an automatic promotion which would have resulted in replacing Bastianini.

Finally, if reports from Ducati’s home nation are to be believed, Martin will wear red in 2025.

