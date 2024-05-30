Fabio di Giannantonio has ‘plan A-B-C’, factory bike ‘goal’

The final rider confirmed on this year’s MotoGP grid, with his VR46 deal confirmed after last year’s Valencia finale, Fabio di Giannantonio is working on multiple plans for 2025.

The preferred option, for what would be year four of his premier-class career, is a step up to factory spec machinery, after riding year-old Ducatis at Gresini and now VR46.

The Qatar 2023 winner has made a solid if unspectacular start to this season, with top six finishes in half of the opening six grands prix, including a best of fifth last time in Catalunya.

That has put him ninth in the world championship, but the second best GP23 rider after his Gresini replacement Marc Marquez.

“I think my improvement through my MotoGP career has been quite clear,” di Giannantonio said at Mugello on Thursday.

“Also this year, I think we are achieving a really good level of performances in all the races. That's so good and is one thing that I was really working for, to achieve that kind of consistency.

“And with the [VR46] team, honestly, the feeling is fantastic. I'm enjoying a lot to ride with them. All the people in the garage have a lot of knowledge about the racing and they are super cool. The energy inside the box is fantastic and it gives me good vibes to go on the bike and do my job as best as possible.

“But for the future we are seeing [our options].

“For sure, with my staff [personal management], we have plan A-B-C. The goal for me is to grow. So in my career that would be to have a factory bike for next year.

“It would be amazing fighting with the factory guys and when you have a factory bike everything is a bit easier.

“But also with my [VR46] team, I'm really good. I'm working so well. So there are two ways that we are working on and to continue with my team would be so good. Because I will get a bit of [continuity] in two years, where I can work on my performance with the same people. So also this way would be so cool.

“So we are working on it. I think it's a little bit too early, not that early, but we still have to wait some weeks, but soon we will know everything about it.”

Aside from staying at VR46, as an Italian, di Giannantonio, like team-mate Bezzecchi, would fit the bill for one of the four Aprilia seats, which could all be factory spec for 2025.

The best way to improve his options would be to join fellow satellite riders Marquez and Bezzecchi in putting the GP23 on the podium in the upcoming rounds.

“We’ve started quite well. The feeling with the bike is really good. We are trying to maximise everything we have from the ‘23 bike,” Diggia said. “At the moment it seems that we are losing too much on the first laps of the races. So this is the main area where we have to focus on to improve.

“But anyway, I think we are quite close to the top guys, so why not this weekend? This place is so special for us as Italian riders, so would be super to achieve the best result of the year. And maybe achieve the podium.”

di Giannantonio took a shock debut MotoGP pole position in his rookie 2022 campaign.