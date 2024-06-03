Fabio Quartararo after disastrous Italian MotoGP: “I had an issue with my arm”

Fabio Quartararo slipped down to 18th in the Italian MotoGP as he suffered a lot in the final ten laps.

What was already a very tough weekend for the 2021 world champion, turned into a disaster during the grand prix as he began suffering with his arm.

A circuit he has won at in the past with Yamaha, Quartararo finished last weekend’s race a whopping 30 seconds down on race winner Francesco Bagnaia.

“It was basically a very tough race, especially on the physical side,” began Quartararo. “I had an issue with my arm, I could not really ride well on the last ten laps.

“It's not arm pump, it's just that my arm is on the limit when we're riding on this type of track. It's unfortunate that we couldn't be fast.

“We had expected more from this race. We struggle when the grip is low. Hopefully we can find a solution to make the bike easier to ride.

“We have some things planned for tomorrow's test to combat one of our weaker points. If it helps here, I think, it will also help with the physicality of riding.”

While Alex Rins managed to salvage a point for Yamaha, he too went backwards from his tenth place starting position.

Rins dropped to 15th by the end of the race, later admitting it was not the performance he expected.

Rins stated: “This was for sure not the race that I wanted. I fought really hard to finish in 15th position.

“I was struggling all race, from the beginning. I did improve at the start compared to yesterday: this time I lost two positions.

“Then, lap by lap, I tried to be there. I tried to manage the bike, I tried to manage my physical condition, because at the moment riding our bike is quite hard.

“But these races are more like tests for us. It's a unique moment when we can compete with other riders, our rivals, and take information away from that.”