Marc Marquez confirms why he rejected initial Ducati contract clause

“It's simple,” Marc Marquez explained...

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has shed light on why he didn’t accept an initial contract clause from Ducati.

Marquez will move from Gresini to the factory Ducati team next year.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin will feature for Aprilia in the 2025 MotoGP rider line-up as a result.

But Ducati initially offered Martin the coveted factory seat. But it came with a contractual clause: if Marquez wins this year’s championship, he is automatically promoted to the official team at Martin’s expense.

Martin accepted those terms but Marquez did not.

Why?

“It's simple,” he explained to AS.

“One reason, and the main one, is that, if you have to earn it on the track, you have to have the same weapons.

“And now I don't have them.”

Marquez was referring to the year-old Ducati that he is currently riding for Gresini.

Martin, and title rivals Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini, have latest-spec machinery.

“But it's no excuse,” Marquez said.

“I'm showing that I can be competitive.

“Another thing is that I was very clear that I was not going to change from one satellite team to another.

“And the third point, athletes not only have sports contracts but there are others with sponsors who have followed me throughout my career and a multinational closes in September for the next two years and cannot wait. It was unfeasible.”

Marquez made it very clear that switching to Pramac (who could have delivered his desire of a GP25) was not acceptable, an unexpected stance which essentially forced Ducati to U-turn on their original decision to give Martin the official bike next year.

The rest of this year’s title fight (which is currently led by Martin) will now play out with the subplot of Martin moving to Aprilia, and Marquez moving to the factory Ducati team, in 2025.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6h ago
Marc Marquez confirms why he rejected initial Ducati contract clause
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
6h ago
How to watch F1 Spanish Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 waves at the end of the…
F1
News
7h ago
Mercedes wary about main F1 ‘weakness’ heading into Spanish GP
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix
Le Mans
News
7h ago
Mick Schumacher wants second bite of the cherry at Le Mans
Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher
F1
News
8h ago
Sergio Perez needs ‘successful weekend’ after Canada “disaster”
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1…

Latest News

Le Mans
News
9h ago
Pierre Gasly hopes to be “in a good car to participate in Le Mans one day”
Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
F1
News
10h ago
Fresh F1 flexi-wing saga? Red Bull grow suspicious of McLaren and Ferrari
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal, Canada, Race Day.-
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9,…
WSBK
News
11h ago
Tragedy as nine-year-old prospect dies after an accident in Brazil
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
via Instagram @lolosomaspro
Le Mans
Feature
11h ago
Who could be the next manufacturer to join the Hypercar class at Le Mans?
McLaren F1
McLaren F1