Official: Alex Marquez re-signs for Gresini

As expected, Alex Marquez has been officially confirmed as staying at Gresini for the 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons.

The Spaniard joined the satellite Ducati team at the start of last season, following three years at Honda, reviving his career with two podiums and a Sprint win on the Desmosedici.

The former Moto3 and Moto2 world champion's best result this year, on a GP23, is fourth place and Marquez is currently ninth in the world championship.

"Staying with Gresini was my main goal," said Marquez.

"Since I joined this team, my target has been to consistently get close to the best, and it's something I haven't achieved yet.

"The start of the season wasn't what we hoped for, but the team is strong and I know where we can go.

"So, I just want to thank Nadia for the trust, and I'm sure we'll soon repay her with some celebratory pineapple pizza!"

Team owner Nadia Padovani added: "Alex is our pupil. Since he joined two years ago, the synergy between him and the team has been incredible and has strengthened with each race.

"We know his potential; he has already shown it and just needs consistency. Renewing with him was an obvious move for us because we are aware of his value both on and off the track.

"The results will come this year too, I am absolutely certain of it."

With brother Marc Marquez moving up to the official Ducati team next year, Alex will have a new team-mate for 2025.

Gresini's machinery spec is also still to be confirmed, with the factory GP25s reserved for Pramac becoming available following the team's switch to Yamaha.