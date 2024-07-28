Andrea Iannone provides truth about MotoGP return after battling Pecco Bagnaia

Andrea Iannone delivered an eye-catching performance in the Ducati Lenovo Race of Champions.

He put his bike on pole position on Friday before battling tooth-and-nail for much of the 10-lap race on Saturday, only to lose out to winner Pecco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia overtook Iannone on the first lap but spent most of the race fending him off, before finally pulling clear in the latter stages.

For Iannone the showpiece event at World Ducati Week offered a return to scrapping with the top riders in the world - and proof he remains capable.

The Lenovo Race of Champions united 15 riders from MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes to race with the new Ducati Panigale V4.

“I don't think many expected this result from me,” he was quoted by Motosprint.

“But I'm happy both to be on the podium and with the feeling I felt on the bike.

“Pecco managed everything perfectly: I was behind him for the entire race and it wasn't easy to think of an attack.

“However, I am happy with my performance, I am back racing with the best in the world after a long time.

“With street bikes everything is simpler.

“Pecco is proof that perfect team chemistry is needed to win in MotoGP.”

Iannone ended a four-year doping ban from motorcycle racing this year.

Aged 34, he joined Go Eleven Ducati in World Superbikes where he has shown glimpses of his talent.

Notably at Phillip Island, Iannone claimed an unexpected podium.

He has been linked, at various stages of this year, with a stunning comeback to MotoGP but now admits those rumours are unlikely to bear fruit.

“I haven't ridden in MotoGP since 2019 and the bikes have changed a lot,” he said.

“Never say never to a return to MotoGP, but at the moment I don't think it's a realistic option.

“I want to get the most in World Superbikes.”

Iannone is a contender to replace Alvaro Bautista (who finished 12th in the Lenovo Race of Champions) at the WSBK Aruba.it Ducati team next season, if the reigning champion opts to retire.